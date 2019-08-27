Kilkenny apprentice wins gold medal at Skills Olympics

Great news! A young Kilkenny apprentice has won a gold medal at the Skills Olympics!

Luke O’Keefe from Kilkenny, who is an apprentice working in Waterford, has won a gold medal for Ireland. He was part of a team with Ryan Dempsey from Dublin who both won gold in the category BIM (Building Information Modelling).

From Mooncoin, Luke was a member of the Irish team selected to travel to Russia for the competition from the winners of the National Skills Competition Finals at Ireland Skills Live in March 2019.

Read also: Luke is off to Russia to represent Ireland at the Skills Olympics

Above is a picture of Luke and Ryan with their expert Gordon Chisholm and of course their gold medals.