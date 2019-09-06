Practice resumes for Duiske Abbey Choir
Practice will resume for Duiske Abbey Choir on September 9, from 7.30pm-8.30pm in the former Curate’s House.
If anyone would like to join the choir come along to the practice. All welcome.
