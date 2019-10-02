Kilkenny library hosts famous meteorologist

Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue? Or what makes a rainbow?

On Saturday, October 12, from 11am to 12 noon there is a free Great Irish Weather Event taking place in Ferrybank library.

The event will host much loved meteorologist Joanna Donnelly who, along with the prolific illustrator Fuchsia MacAree, are the authors of The Great Irish Weather book and will be on hand to let you in on some of the wonders of nature.

Booking is essential please give a call to 051 897200.