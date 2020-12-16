Pop-up Christmas shop in Windgap is a treasure trove!

A simple Christmas project has lifted the spirits of a rural South Kilkenny community.

The idea of local women Kate Mooney and Tess Cross, the Windgap Pop Up Craft Shop will be open in the ICA Hall, beside the forge in Windgap, for the next two weekends.

You will find unique and special Christmas gifts, and will be supporting 14 local crafters and artists, at the Windgap Pop Up Craft Shop.



This is the first year of the pop up shop. Kate explained that the ICA Hall is a lovely, old building but there wasn’t much happening there lately. Local artists have been working away at home, and people don’t see the work, so Kate and Tess invited them to come along and put their crafts on display.



“We had a huge response,” Kate said. All the work on display is painted and crafted locally.

The project has even created new links in the community. Kate and Tess heard from people they didn’t even know were artists or crafters, new people who moved into the locality, and even crafters who weren’t quite ready to sell their wares this year but have promised to get involved next year.



Tess and Kate are manning the pop up shop and numbers are limited in the hall, respecting social distancing. Kate said people can browse without any pressure to buy, but so far almost every artist and crafter has sold some of their work.

The pieces are intermingled, and the ICA pictures on the walls haven’t been disturbed. The fire is lit and there is a wonderfully festive, recycled Christmas tree created by the children at the local school.

Opening the pop up has given the community a different focus, Kate said. There are even more lights and decorations in the village than in past years.

“It has surpassed our dreams so far!” Kate said.



If the Christmas pop up shop goes well the ladies are considering opening on Sundays next Summer.

There is a huge range of crafts on sale - from knits and crochet to pottery, jewellery to wood turning, paintings and drawings to playing cards. There are Christmas decorations made using material from the nearby Slate Quarries, garden gnomes, wreaths and even ‘Walnut Babies’.