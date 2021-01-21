Lorries driving in Slieverue lay-by 'an accident waiting to happen'

Lorries driving in the lay-by area off the N25 Luffany Roundabout in Slieverue are putting lives at risk, local councillor Fidelis Doherty warns.

“Recently one of my local constituents had to jump into the ditch while on a walk to avoid an oncoming truck with a distracted driver,” she said.

“I’ve seen it myself. Lorries tuck in there to let traffic pass but drive within inches of driveways. It’s an accident waiting to happen and is being looked into.”