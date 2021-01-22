Kells needs a proper path between the Mill and the Priory

A path from Kells Mill to Kells Abbey would be good for local tourism, says a local councillor.

Kells has seen a huge increase in tourism in recent years, Cllr Matt Doran said at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district council. “It’s really got on the map,” he said.

However, the path from the mill to the abbey is really just a grass path, he said, and improving it with something like a rubber matting would improve it for walkers. Walkers go so far and then get nervous, he said.

Declan Murphy, the area engineer, said he would look into it.