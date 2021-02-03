Year-long treat for St Columba’s residents from Thomastown Community Network

In spite of the lockdowns and reduced movement through the Christmas season the Thomastown Community Network had a successful fundraising calendar campaign this year.



They are very grateful to everyone who purchased the calendars to support the installation of the Christmas lights and other community initiatives in Thomastown.



“We were very happy to find a good home for our remaining calendars with the residents of St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown,” said Lisa Karkut.

“TCN Chairperson Mary Deevy presented the calendars to staff at St Columba’s in a Covid-compliant manner. The administration thinks that the residents will really enjoy the calendars with photos of familiar Thomastown sights. The calendar donation is also a way of showing that our elderly residents are not forgotten.”