Greenway links into south Kilkenny should be included in Kilkenny County Plan say councillors

There is a huge opportunity for Rosbercon, Inistioge and Thomastown to benefit from the new South East Greenway and plans should be included in the County Development Plan, county councillors say.

Cllr Michael Doyle said the Callan Thomastown district has a huge opportunity to build ‘add-ons’ to the Greenway, which will run from Waterford to New Ross.

Speaking at a meeting of the municipal district councillors, Cllr Doyle said Leader is looking into linking the South East Greenway with the Wexford Line Greenway, to the east, and Rosbercon has an option of linking west to Woodstock, leading to Inistioge andThomastown.

“We should start a process to see if such linkages between them all would be viable,” Cllr Doyle said.

All that area is in the Callan Thomastown District, Cllr Doyle said, and they should put the plan forward into the new Kilkenny County Development Plan.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen said they should “absolutely” put it into the County Development Plan. A route from Rosbercon to Woodstock to Thomastown would go through an area of natural beauty, she said. A project of that scale wouldn’t happen overnight, she said, so they should get the ball rolling now.

Director of Services Mary Mulholland said plans are in place to explore links from the Greenway to the villages and Glenmore and Slieverue, and the greater Rosbercon area. She said Leader are looking at the possibility of linking Rosbercon to St Mullins via the Ferrymountgarret Bridge. This is a particularly difficult part of the route but would link the Waterford Greenway all the way to Dublin, she said, and that would be “huge.” The route could link to Graignamanagh and other areas with amenities to offer. It would make it easier for people to spend more time in our area, she said.