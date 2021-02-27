Picturesque part of Kilkenny is still ‘almost unknown’

One of the most picturesque parts of South Kilkenny is ‘almost unknown’, despite its promotion first being encouraged 20 years ago.



Slate Quarries, on the Kilkenny - Tipperary border is “probably one of the most picturesque places you can visit,” Cllr Matt Doran said at the recent Callan Thomastown municipal district meeting, but, he said, “it is almost unknown.”



Cllr Doran said he first put forward the idea of promoting Slate Quarries 20 years ago, but since then it has been surpassed as a tourist destination by Woodstock and the Discovery Park.



Twenty years ago there were all kinds of issues with legalities of ownership and co-operation with Tipperary County Council, and it was passed by, Cllr Doran said. But now, with Kilkenny Tourism and “a new energy in the county, I’d love us to have a look and see what we can do there.”



Slate Quarries is close to the famous Ahenny High Crosses and Knockroe Passage Tomb is only a half mile away. “It’s a unique beauty spot.”

Cllr Joe Lyons agreed it is “picturesque and undiscovered area.”

Slate Quarries has ‘huge potential’ council director of services Mary Mulholland said.