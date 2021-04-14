‘Full steam ahead’ for North Quay planning Kilkenny councillors told

A Ferrybank link road that forms part of the overall North Quays multimillion euro development in Waterford will proceed to planning in the next two months.



The Belmont link road will link the Abbey Road to the Belmont Road, and will support building of houses by opening up lands for development and facilitating population growth.

The link road to Belmont Road, the New Ross Road out of Waterford, will ease much of the bottlenecks in the area and opens it up to massive, positive development.

Area engineer Stan Cullen updated local councillors at the recent meeting of Piltown Municipal District. He said completion is expected by the end of 2023 or early 2024.



Work on the N29 road, to Belview port, is also expected to progress in the coming months, with Part 8 of the planning process expected to commence in the third quarter of this year. Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations apply to developments by a local authority. Commencement of works is hoped for mid 2022.



Director of Services Sean McKeown, presenting a report on the North Quay special development zone, said preliminary design for the link road is established and it is hoped to progress by the end of June.

Mr McKeown also said the main contract for the main North Quays infrastructural works is progressing, with tender documentation close to completion. There are currently five contractors short listed.



In April 2021 the qualified submissions based on the recommendations of the Independent Assessment Board will be invited to proceed to stage 2 tender of the Restricted Procedure Process.

Mr McKeown said a planning application for the western flood defence works also close to completion. The works will take place along a 250 metre section of river bank opposite the current train station.

Tender documents for the relocation of the Ferrybank Pump Station have been issued. Tender documents for the South Plaza Enabling Works and Rock Stabilisation contracts will be issued shortly.



Utility Diversion Contracts and Demolition and Site Clearance Works contracts have been agreed.

Mr McKeown said little has happened on the project in recent months because of Covid restrictions, however work is going “full steam ahead” on design and planning of the project, Mr McKeown said.