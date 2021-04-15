Call for Irish Water to tackle ‘disruptive’ leaks in Kilkenny

Irish Water is to be asked to include parts of south Kilkenny in upgrade plans, following a series of ‘disruptive’ leaks.

Cllr Pat Dunphy said ongoing leaks in the areas of Clogga and Grange Clonmore, in Piltown, are “totally unacceptable.”



There have been “about 18 in one area in the past year alone,” Cllr Dunphy said.

“I have been speaking to Irish Water and I’m getting nowhere,” Clr Dunphy said, calling on Kilkenny County Council to write to Irish Water to take action.

The local councillor said where there are leaks of this magnitude, that are going to continue, it is a huge cost to Irish Water but “they don’t seem to be making any attempt to replace lines.”

Cllr Dunphy said it is disruptive.



District chairman, Cllr Eamon Aylward, supported the call.

Cllr Ger Frisby agreed the leaks were frustrating for people. “A major upgrade of our lines needs to be done.”

Director of Services Sean McKeown said the council will write to Irish Water.