Kilkenny County Council tackling ragworth

A new treatment to clear Ragworth plants is being tested in south Kilkenny.

Piltown area councillors have been told that the new treatment has been used in the area of the school in Mullinavat and another roadside area.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen said they will not keep an eye on those areas to monitor the efficacy of the treatment.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty had asked for an update on the programme.