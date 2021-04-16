Poulanassy works hope to start in May

Plans for the Poulanassy Waterfall Visitor Carpark and Walking Trail are moving ahead, with a contractor soon to be appointed.

Local area councillors have been told that a ‘letter of intent’ has been issued to the lowest price tender.



At the Piltown Municipal District meeting, Area Engineer Stan Cullen updated councillors.

He said the work will take place in two parts - the walking trail and the car park. The walkway is a more environmentally sensitive part of the project and work will be phased to coincide with the bird mating season.

The car park, given the safety aspect and need for safe parking, will proceed, with a start “hopefully” in May.



Poulanassy Waterfall, near Mullinavat, is such a popular summer swimming spot that last summer, during Covid restrictions, gardaí had to send people away from the area.

In recent weeks, with the sunny weather, there have again been parking issues in the area.

District chairman, Cllr Eamon Aylward, raised the parking issues and asked would work be done before the summer.



Cllr Fidelis Doherty welcomed the update and said when finished it will be a fantastic job.

€140,000 was awarded to the project under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, a collaborative investment initiative between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland, in February 2020.



The scheme will involve a new vehicular access with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing and a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.

Visitors to the area are reminded not to park cars causing an obstruction on the narrow, country road, preventing other vehicles from passing especially agricultural machinery.