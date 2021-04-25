Traffic survey in Graignamanagh as part of mobility plan

With schools now open and traffic levels returning to normal, after lockdown, survey work for the Graignamanagh Mobility Management Plan has been able to start.

The survey had been delayed during lockdown.

Other parts of the plan are also in motion - preliminary, draft drawings for George Semple Bridge have been submitted to Kilkenny County Council for review. The next stage is to carry out a safety audit of the bridge design.

A draft plan will be presented to local councilors at the next meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District.