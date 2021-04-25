Centenary plaque to be erected on Thomastown Bridge

A new plaque is to be erected on a south Kilkenny bridge to mark a historic centenary.

The Nicholas Mullins Bridge, in Thomastown, is named after local man Nicholas Mullins, who was shot by the British Forces in 1921.

The Municipal District of Kilkenny unanimously agreed to the naming of Thomastown’s famous bridge after the local man in 2015.

At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors, Area Engineer Declan Murphy said a design brief for the sign has been send out to be drafted, and it will then be reviewed by the civic memorials committee ahead of making the sign.