€2.5 million funding confirmed for Thomastown Library

There has been a warm welcome for €2.5 million in Rural Regeneration and Development Fund support which has been confirmed for the development of a new library in Thomastown.

Speaking yesterday, local Cllr Deirdre Cullen said: "Fantastic news this morning as the Government have signed off on over €2.5 million funding for Thomastown Public Library and Community Facilities under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

"This will continue the regeneration of Thomastown through the development of a new modern library and community facilities which will act as a social and cultural focal point in the town. It's a great news story for Thomastown which deserves increased investment and I'm delighted for the Town and all who will benefit from it. Well done Thomastown!"

The new library will be over 500 square metres in size. It will offer many services including printing services and a study space. It is also planned to have the new library open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.