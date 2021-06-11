New development targets set for North Quays project, Kilkenny councillors told

Piltown Municipal District councillors were assured at this month’s ordinary meeting that Waterford City & County Council (WCCC) remain committed to developing the North Quays site.

The detailed statement from WCCC on the project was broken down during the meeting in a bid to keep councillors and constiuents informed with the latest developments.

Local councillors were told that WCCC’s position remains the same: that it is fully committed to the development of the North Quays and it is their intention to immediately go back into the market-place to secure other development partners.

All land ownership and title issues are secured and remain in the ownership of Waterford Council, and the government funding under the URDF for the North Quays and City Centre regeneration remains secure.

A reappraisal of the North Quays Scheme will be undertaken and a revised proposal will be put forward in the coming weeks.

A Request for Tender will issue shortly for a commercial property adviser(s) to assist in reengaging with the marketplace.

Given Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) designation, a revised planning application will only take three months to complete.

It is the clear objective of WCCC to be at market by September and they are targeting development commencement in Q2, 2022.