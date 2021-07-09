Gardaí seize car in Kilkenny for a 'full house' of driving offences

Kilkenny

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí operating in Kilkenny seized a car yesterday after noting a 'full house' of driving offences being perpetrated by the driver.

The seizure took place in Mooncoin, South Kilkenny. In a social media post, Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow describe the incident:

"This car was seized yesterday by Gardaí in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny - a full house really, last taxed in 2017, dangerously defective with bald tyres and also our colleagues in Customs found green diesel in the tank."

The post ends with a reminder to drivers to stay safe and arrive alive.

