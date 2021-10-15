Details emerge of new 90-bed nursing home set for South Kilkenny

Proposals have been released regarding the development of a new private nursing home, to be developed at Garrandarragh on the edge of Mullinavat village, adjoining the new proposed Applegreen motorway service station.

The 90 private bedroom facility is to provide much-needed respite care, step-down care facilities and geriatric care, to support the needs of the local and wider communities in the south of the county and hinterland.

The project is backed by Mullinavat native Peter Purcell. Ireland's ageing demographic - combined with the need to remove

pressure on the general hospital system- requires significant private and public investment in such facilities throughout the country, to achieve HSE and government development goals.

The facility is proposed to provide full-service care to its residents, with 45 care staff and support staff being employed.

Located adjoining the M9 motorway junction 11, the site is within a 30-minute travel distance of a population of over 200,000 and would act to support of Ardkeen, University Hospital Waterford and St Luke’s in Kilkenny.

The scheme has been designed by Kilkenny-based architectural practice Gittens Murray Architects with Malone O`Regan Consulting Engineers and follows on from their joint project, the new HSE Newpark Primary Care Centre at Newpark, Kilkenny, with Ormonde Construction.

It's hoped construction will begin in late 2022 with the facility opening early 2024, subject to all regulatory consents being put in place.