Search

16/11/2021

South Kilkenny boil water notice lifted 'with immediate effect'

Boil water notice for South Kilkenny has been lifted

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, would like to inform customers on the Clonassy/Mooncoin public water supply that the boil water notice issued on the supply on 12 November has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

It was necessary to issue the boil water notice on 11 November due to due to potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the supply.

Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Kilkenny County Council to carry out the necessary works at the plant to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead James O’Toole, commented: “Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation plant to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water notes the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a boil water notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this notice they can ring the 24/7 helpline on 1800 278 278.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media