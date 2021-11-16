South Kilkenny boil water notice lifted 'with immediate effect'

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, would like to inform customers on the Clonassy/Mooncoin public water supply that the boil water notice issued on the supply on 12 November has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

It was necessary to issue the boil water notice on 11 November due to due to potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the supply.

Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Kilkenny County Council to carry out the necessary works at the plant to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead James O’Toole, commented: “Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation plant to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water notes the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a boil water notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this notice they can ring the 24/7 helpline on 1800 278 278.