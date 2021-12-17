Tenth annual memorial tractor run for Murt and Minty to take place in Ballyhale

This year's funds raised will be going to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare team and The IRVA (Irish Road Victims Association)
The annual memorial tractor run for Murt and Minty will take place again this year on December 28.
This year's funds raised will be going to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare team and The IRVA (Irish Road Victims Association).
The event will mark the tenth annual tractor run in memory of Martin Duggan and Sean Malone.
Registration is from 10am at Ballyhale GAA Club and the run will begin at noon in Ballyhale.
