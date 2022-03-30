Large new housing development planned for Kilkenny village

Liam Neville Developments Ltd are seeking planning permission from Kilkenny County Council to build forty houses at a site in Narrabaun South, Kilmacow Upper, County Kilkenny.
The planned houses are a mix of two storey and single storey semi-detached and terraced housing.
Permission is also sought for associated site development works, including entrance from the adjoining public road and the installation of all necessary services installations.
A decision on the project from the local authority is due to be made by May 19, 2022.
Philip Tierney, Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Dr Bill Cuddihy Chairman Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre, Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty , Eddie Holohan, President Kilkenny Lions Club, Philip O'Neill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.