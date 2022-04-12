Renewal project making progress in South Kilkenny village

Work is continuing on the Village Renewal proposals on the Chapel Hill and the Upper Street.
The road was planed last week in preparation for its resurfacing this week.
Resurfacing will commence opposite Shamrock Grove and continue down the Chapel Hill to beyond the mini-roundabout in front of St Senan’s Church. It will continue up the Upper Street to beyond the shop and post office.
