Search

01 Jun 2022

New visitor carpark and walking trail opens at scenic Kilkenny waterfall

Poulanassy Waterfall is popular with locals and visitors to the area

KILKENNY

Poulanassy Waterfall

Reporter:

Tomas Breathnach

01 Jun 2022 3:18 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The new visitor carpark and walking trail at Poulanassy Waterfall were officially opened on Friday by Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Area engineer of the Piltown Municipal District Stan Cullen introduced the attendees - local representatives, officials of Kilkenny County Council, representatives of the consultants and contractor for the project as well as people from Mullinavat and householders from lands close to the carpark and walk-way.

The speakers at the unveiling of a plaque to mark the opening, Cllr Doherty, Cllr Pat Dunphy, Chairman of Piltown Municipal District and local councillor Éamon Aylward all spoke of the waterfall as being a special place which was enjoyed as an amenity by the people of Mullinavat and South Kilkenny.

Visitors to the area were asked to be mindful of the peace and tranquillity which always prevailed at Poulanassy, to be always safety aware  and to respect the natural beauty of the area.

They paid tribute to Ian Gardner (former area engineer) and to Stan Cullen for overseeing the work, to the consultant and contractor and to the local landowners and people living locally for their cooperation with the works.

The provision of a carpark will greatly enhance the safety of everyone, those visiting the area, other road users and local residents. Following the ceremony tea and refreshments were served in the Rising Sun.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media