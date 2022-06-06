Cushendale Woolen Mills raise €15,792 from sales of their Ukraine blanket

Ellie Dunne with Miriam and Patrick Cushen and the beautiful Ukraine blanket produced by Cushendale Woolen Mills in Graignamanagh
Graignamanagh's Cushendale Woolen Mills has raised more than €15,000 for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal from sales of their limited edition Ukraine blanket.
The beautiful merino lambswool blanket was designed by Irish artist Ellie Dunne and the wool was dyed and woven in the Graignamanagh woolen mill.
The first run of the blanket sold out in just eight hours, just before Easter. Demand was so high that Cushendale produced a second edition of the blanket.
All profits from the sale of the blanket have been donated to the Irish Red Cross, a total of €15,792
The special Ukraine blanket was woven in vibrant cobalt blue and sunflower yellow, reflecting the national colours of Ukraine.
Philip and Mary Cushen along with their daughter Miriam from Cushendale Woollen Mills represented Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards, this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.