Renewed garda appeal over fatal road collision in South Kilkenny

File picture
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses regarding a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dowling in Piltown, Kilkenny on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 8pm that evening. One of the passengers in the car, a male youth (teenager), was fatally injured following the collision.
Four other occupants from the car were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they received treatment for their injuries.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
In particular, any road users who were travelling on the back road from Mullinavat to Piltown from 7.50pm to 8.15pm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 is asked to come forward.
Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.
Insurance costs fell under the remit of the Amenity Grant Scheme for the first time this year and the Sinnott’s Cross Monument Committee were one of several applicants awarded funding
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.