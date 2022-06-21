Search

21 Jun 2022

Inistioge wins Ireland’s Best Kept Village in all-island competition

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Moonlight and arc lights illuminate Inistioge Bridge. Picture: Harry Reid.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

21 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys T.D., today congratulated the south Kilkenny village of Inistioge which has been named Ireland's Best Kept Village!

Enniskillen waas named as overall winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town 2022 Competition, following an awards ceremony in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition.  In particular I would like to congratulate Enniskillen, Inistioge, Abbeyleix and Lisburn for winning awards in their respective categories.

 

“The All-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities all across the island. Set up in 1995, this year we celebrate its 25th anniversary of cross border collaboration, partnership, and most importantly, friendship.”

 

The Minister continued: “Unfortunately, the competition did not proceed in 2020 or in 2021 as a result of the pandemic. However, that did not stop the tremendous effort put in by community groups across the island. Even during lockdown, towns and villages were maintained and volunteers all across the island continued to put in a huge effort on behalf of the places where they live.

 

Baby joy for Kilkenny hurling star TJ Reid and Limerick influencer Niamh de Brún

“Being nominated for these awards represents an achievement in itself, and is recognition of the efforts made by volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland.” 

 

Doreen Muskett, MBE, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, which organises the Best Kept Awards, said: “Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our towns, villages and the country looking its best. These awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep our towns and villages throughout Ireland beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable.  These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our own parts of the country places we are proud to call home”

Public input sought on draft conservation plan for Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media