South Kilkenny Historical Society plans 'mystery tour' of Mullinavat

Hilary Delahunty pointing out features of Silverspring House, Mooncoin.
For a number of years, pre-Covid, the South Kilkenny Historical Society has organised a mystery tour of various locations throughout south Kilkenny, including Glenmore, Slieverue, Kilmacow and Templeorum, for Heritage Week.
The last mystery tour, in August 2019, was of Inistioge village and Woodstock, with the late Andy Cotterell as guide.
This coming August 21, a tour of Mullinavat has been organised beginning at 2.30pm.
