Search

02 Sept 2022

Kilkenny man Anthony raises €50,000 for children’s hospital

Kilkenny

Anthony Young recently presented a cheque for €5,000 to Liz Cronin from the Children’s Health Foundation for support of Our Lady’s Hospital for Children in Crumlin

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

02 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

From packing bags in supermarkets to pounding the streets in marathons, one Kilkennyman has made it his mission to raise funds for Our Lady’s Hospital for Children in Crumlin.


Anthony Young has raised an amazing €50,000 through his efforts over the last 16 years!
Most recently Anthony, who is based in Kilmacow, presented his latest fundraising cheque to the Children’s Health Foundation for a generous €5,000.


The money raised by Anthony goes towards everything from birthday parties for the sick children to replacing technical equipment.
The South Kilkenny native began his fundraising efforts when a friend’s grandnephew was a patient in the Crumlin hospital.
The little boy got very sick and at first was being treated in a hospital in the South-East. As time passed and the four-year-old wasn’t improving he was transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The unique ‘Ossory’ dialect of Irish once spoken in Kilkenny


“In a very short time he was diagnosed with cancer,” Anthony explained. “Immediately the staff at Crumlin started treatment and, thankfully, that little boy is now a healthy, 20-year-old man who is thriving in life thanks to the fantastic work of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and I am very proud to be part of the voluntary fundraising team at the hospital.”


The money that fundraisers collect for the hospital goes towards hosting special events for children who are patients of the hospital, like birthday parties and Christmas parties if children are in hospital at that time of the year.

Leaving Cert results day 2022 - images from across County Kilkenny!


Upgrades
The funds also go towards work on wards that may need to be upgraded and if machines need to be upgraded or replaced. The hospital only receives limited government funding for its upkeep.
To raise €50,000 over the last 16 years Anthony has completed a number of marathons in Waterford and Dublin and also a skydive to generate much needed funds for the hospital.
He regularly does bag packs, church gate collections, table quizzes, pub collections, concert and festival collections as well as match collections.

Electric Picnic 2022: Met Éireann issues advisory warning on flooding

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media