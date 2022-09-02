Kilkenny man Anthony raises €50,000 for children’s hospital

From packing bags in supermarkets to pounding the streets in marathons, one Kilkennyman has made it his mission to raise funds for Our Lady’s Hospital for Children in Crumlin.



Anthony Young has raised an amazing €50,000 through his efforts over the last 16 years!

Most recently Anthony, who is based in Kilmacow, presented his latest fundraising cheque to the Children’s Health Foundation for a generous €5,000.



The money raised by Anthony goes towards everything from birthday parties for the sick children to replacing technical equipment.

The South Kilkenny native began his fundraising efforts when a friend’s grandnephew was a patient in the Crumlin hospital.

The little boy got very sick and at first was being treated in a hospital in the South-East. As time passed and the four-year-old wasn’t improving he was transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.



“In a very short time he was diagnosed with cancer,” Anthony explained. “Immediately the staff at Crumlin started treatment and, thankfully, that little boy is now a healthy, 20-year-old man who is thriving in life thanks to the fantastic work of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and I am very proud to be part of the voluntary fundraising team at the hospital.”



The money that fundraisers collect for the hospital goes towards hosting special events for children who are patients of the hospital, like birthday parties and Christmas parties if children are in hospital at that time of the year.



Upgrades

The funds also go towards work on wards that may need to be upgraded and if machines need to be upgraded or replaced. The hospital only receives limited government funding for its upkeep.

To raise €50,000 over the last 16 years Anthony has completed a number of marathons in Waterford and Dublin and also a skydive to generate much needed funds for the hospital.

He regularly does bag packs, church gate collections, table quizzes, pub collections, concert and festival collections as well as match collections.