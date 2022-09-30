Plans for new restaurant, café and food retail unit in Kilkenny

File Photo
The Rower Inistioge GAA Club have submitted plans to Kilkenny County Council for an overhaul of two existing two-storey semi-detached dwellings in its ownership.
The plans seek to convert these dwellings (Church Street, Inistioge) into 'a restaurant, café and artisan food retail unit'.
There are also plans for 'internal and external alterations, a new first floor terrace/balcony area, outdoor dining areas and external signage'.
All associated site works are included in the plans.
The planning application was submitted on September 16, 2022.
A decision on the plans is due by November 10, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.