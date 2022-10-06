Manhole covers in Kilkenny estate being removed and dumped

File Photo
Concerns were raised at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council about disappearing manhole covers in the Bellfield area of Ferrybank, South Kilkenny.
The issue was raised during the meeting that manhole covers from the estate were being removed and discarded on the nearby railway line.
Council Engineer Stan Cullen told elected members that the issue has been reported to them two weeks in a row.
He added that water services are actively working with a contractor to resolve the issue by making the covers more secure.
The issue was brought to the attention of councillors by local residents.
