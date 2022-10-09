Search

09 Oct 2022

Two Kilkenny roundabouts look 'just awful'

Christopher Dunne

09 Oct 2022 5:54 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Two roundabouts in South Kilkenny were branded as having an appearance that is 'just awful' at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty made the remarks in relation to the Luffany Roundabout and the Slieverue Roundabout.

The councillor commented on the unkempt appearance of both roundabouts and asked Area Engineer Stan Cullen if anything could be done in relation to the matter.

"It's just quite awful to think these are the two roundabouts you enter approaching a large urban area (Ferrybank and Waterford City)," Cllr Doherty added.

Cllr Ger Frisby agreed with Cllr Doherty's remarks but argued against any additional funding being provided to tidy the Slieverue Roundabout if it would take away from the funding allocated for the public park in Slieverue.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen stated that he will look into addressing the roundabout at Slieverue and noted that the roundabout at Luffany is under the remit of a different roads maintenance group. 

