Search

09 Oct 2022

Kilkenny 'has been shafted' by the Higher Education Authority

Kilkenny 'has been shafted' by the Higher Education Authority

Cllr Eamon Aylward (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

09 Oct 2022 6:57 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny 'has been shafted' by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) as the only county in the region without a South-East Technological University (SETU) campus, according to Cllr Eamon Aylward.

Cllr Aylward made the remark at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.

At the meeting, councillors heard how the South Kilkenny region appeared to be lagging behind other regions in terms of population growth and numbers of large scale businesses.

"We need a (SETU) campus in Kilkenny," Cllr Aylward said.

Large increase in number of Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny

Aylward further emphasised that a Kilkenny campus must form part of the strategic plan for SETU moving forward.

Earlier this year, the then Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne confirmed that talks would take place in an effort to establish a South East Technological University (SETU) student campus in Kilkenny.

GALLERY: Kilkenny Down Memory Lane - Reader Photos

Send your old photos to "pictures@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured!

Despite this, there have been no further clear indications of any plans to establish a dedicated student campus here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media