Medical emergency on train in Kilkenny

An passenger who took ill was attended to by emergency services on a train as it passed through South Kilkenny this morning.
The 7.50AM Waterford to Dublin service was forced to stop at Galdonnell Level Crossing in Mullinavat to await the arrival of an ambulance.
This also allowed trained medical personnel to access to passenger.
After the passenger was attended to, the train then had to return to Waterford.
Other passengers on the train were accommodated on the 11AM service.
