Search

25 Oct 2022

Councillors demand to know who purchased €100m Kilkenny shopping centre

Councillors demand answers over purchaser of €100m Kilkenny shopping centre

A section of Ferrybank Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

25 Oct 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

South Kilkenny councillors have issued a renewed appeal to NAMA to reveal the identity of the purchaser of the €100million Ferrybank Shopping Centre.

At last month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council, Cllr Ger Frisby asked Kilkenny County Council Senior Planner Denis Malone if any update had been issued in relation to the centre.

He was informed that NAMA did respond to the Council's query confirming purchase however they still have not yet confirmed the identity of the purchaser.

"This is a huge piece of infrastructure and we need to know as councillors what is going on, we need answers and we need to be at the centre of it," Cllr Frisby said.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman injured in Kilkenny collision

"If they're not getting back to us we'll need to get the County Manager to look into it," he added.

Cllr Frisby's comments are the latest in an ongoing saga as local elected representatives seek answers from NAMA as to the purchaser.

Speculation has mounted intensely over the last few months when it became clear that remedial, access and improvement works are being undertaken at the centre.

For over a decade, the site has been the centre of a legal dispute between Dunnes Stores, who were originally signed on as the anchor tenant, and Deerland Construction Ltd, a company that transferred the loans for the building to NAMA.

Kilkenny chosen to pilot new legislation on pub and nightclub opening hours

The massive 30,000m2 outlet has remained almost entirely vacant for the entirety of that dispute, with only Ferrybank Library and Kilkenny County Council's municipal offices utilizing any of the space.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media