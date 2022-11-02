Search

02 Nov 2022

Kilkenny speed van is 'a waste of space'

Speed van in Kilkenny is 'a waste of space'



Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

02 Nov 2022 3:57 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A speed camera van in South Kilkenny has been deemed a 'waste of space' by a local councillor due to its current location.

The speed van in question is located on the N25 between Glenmore and Slieverue.

Councillor Ger Frisby raised the positioning of the speed van with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) representatives during an online consultation recently.

"The aim was to try to get across local knowledge to them," he told elected members of Piltown Municipal District Council at this month's meeting.

"The speed van there is a waste of space. Look at all the accidents happening further down the road. They’ll fly once they pass that van, going 120km/hr passing the Rhu Glenn hotel."

Cllr Frisby said that TII did take on his concerns but did not have a timeframe for when the issue could be addressed.

Councillor Eamon Aylward told members that he had been talking to guards about that speed van 'a long time ago'.

"It's still sitting there doing nothing while cars are speeding through all of our villages," he said.

"TII are just kicking the ball further down the road, even though local knowledge is best knowledge."

Local News

