Councillors irate as owner of huge Kilkenny shopping centre remains unknown

Councillors in South Kilkenny have once again expressed their frustration at the fact that the identity of the owner of a landmark building in the area remains unknown.

Ferrybank Shopping Centre, which is 30,000 square feet, was built in 2008 and currently houses Kilkenny County Council's municipal offices and the Ferrybank Library.

This month's meeting of local councillors from the Piltown Municipal District was held in the building and during the meeting Cllr Ger Frisby made the point that councillors are 'sitting in a building that we don’t know who owns'.

"As local representatives, we're being kept in the dark," he added.

Cllr Eamon Aylward concurred, adding that elected members have been asking for information on change of ownership for seven or eight months now.

"It's shocking that we can’t get that information," he said.

Last month, councillors agreed to send another letter to NAMA, the agency who sold the building, in a bid to get information on the purchaser.

The councillors are still awaiting confirmation of their correspondence being returned.