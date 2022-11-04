Search

04 Nov 2022

Most fatal Kilkenny roads unlikely to see major safety improvements any time soon

Most fatal Kilkenny roads unlikely to see significant safety improvements in the near-term

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Nov 2022 3:09 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Councillor Ger Frisby has expressed his disappointment that significant works to improve the safety of the N25 that runs through South Kilkenny could be 'another ten to fifteen years' away.

He expressed his disappointment at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal Distict Council following a meeting he had alongside Cllr Pat Dunphy with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) representatives.

"TII have sought interest try to do more traffic calming, relocate speed vans and addressing right hand turns," he said, "but it’ll be another 10-15 years before we see significant works on the N25 due to funding issues."

NEW: Kilkenny Down Memory Lane - Throwback Gallery

From the Kilkenny People archives

Cllr Pat Dunphy also expressed his disappointment that nothing significant will be happening soon to improve safety on the nearby N24 as the road is currently being upgraded as part of a major overhaul.

The N24 overhaul is still only at the new route option selection phase and TII have stated that it would be premature at this stage to consider significant changes. 

"It's simply not good enough," Cllr Dunphy said.

"We brought up to them the articles on newspapers such as Kilkenny People showing how dangerous these roads (N24/25) are but it looks like significant safety upgrades are still a long way away."

Food item recalled from Kilkenny shops due to illness-causing bacteria

The N25 is the most dangerous road in Ireland according to recent statistics, claiming over twenty lives since 2017, new figures have revealed.

The road runs through South Kilkenny and connects Cork in the South-West to Rosslare Europort in the South-East.

Notably, the nearby N24 has witnessed twelve fatal crashes during the same period, putting it just under the N25, N2 and N15 for fatalities.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media