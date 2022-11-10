Search

10 Nov 2022

€1.3 million windfall for Piltown - old creamery to be transformed!

Piltown Kilkenny

The development of Piltown enterprise centre is being followed by the development of the old creamery

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

10 Nov 2022 11:42 AM

A massive investment that will boost the regeneration of Piltown, in south Kilkenny, has been announced this morning (Thursday).

Minister Heather Humpreys has today announced funding of €1.34 million to redevelop the historic old creamery in Piltown. This project will redevelop the old stone creamery building into a social enterprise and community space along with adjacent public realm works to revitalise the town centre. 

“We are all familiar with historic old buildings in our local towns which have lay vacant for far too long.  In many cases, these are old courthouses or churches of real historical significance and heritage value. These are iconic buildings in our town centres and I don’t want to see them lying idle, falling into disrepair or becoming dilapidated eyesores," Minister Humphreys said.

“The funding I am announcing today will help redevelop these buildings and give them new purpose as community & cultural facilities, libraries, co-working hubs, enterprise and tourism hubs.”

According to the department's announcement this project will build upon a cluster of existing regeneration projects in Piltown by providing:

- The development of the old stone building, part of the original creamery, adjacent to the  forthcoming remote working hub (funded under Town and Village renewal), with works to deliver a social enterprise  space and services and a community sheltered space; 

- The development of disability and EV car parking and two cycling bays; 

- The purchase of a council yard for a future Phase 2 development 

- Urban design and landscaping on the main street, including the development of the central  junction and the installation of lighting and street furniture 

- Planting of an avenue of trees on the main street 

The above projects, integrated with the recently approved new Remote Working Hub and the recently  completed town centre park and playground, will bring a holistic response, building on identified  developments while directly addressing pressing issues and future challenges in the town. 

