20/08/2021

‘Never a better time to put a property on market’ - Kilkenny's Andy Cottrell

Andy’s knowledge and passion of the Inistioge and Thomastown region is renowned

KILKENNY

Andy Cottrell

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Local man Andy Cottrell has been based in Inistioge all his life. In his time there, he has served the community under many hats; traditionally a farmer but also has many more strings to his bow.

Though his role as a former county councillor and Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andy has acted as a strong, well-known ambassador for Inistioge. Some may not know but Andy played a key role in bringing together all logistics for the Circle of Friends movie, ensuring production happened. 

Andy’s knowledge and passion of the Inistioge and Thomastown region is renowned, and he has been putting it to good use as of late. Andy is well known within the area as the go to person for selling commercial or residential property and with demand skyrocketing within the Kilkenny area, he has been extremely busy.

Commercial property in Thomastown has proven to be hugely popular through 2021. For example, Andy recently sold the old AIB Bank in Thomastown via online auction for €142,000 more than the guide price. Similarly, Andy sold a commercial/residential property via online auction in Low Street, Thomastown for €100,00 and he has just been instrumental in ensuring that The Hub and The Rosemary Tree in Thomastown has gone sale agreed.

Currently — with demand outstripping supply — there has never been a better time to put your property on the market, he says.

CONTACT
If you are thinking of making a move, either commercial or residential, give Andy a call on 086-2599702, for advice. He has a list of pre-approved buyers who are ready to go.

