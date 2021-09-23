Rewarding Kilkenny hospitality roles offer flexibility and progression

A career in hospitality is a valuable and rewarding career, be it part-time or full time, or whether it's a starting point or a long term goal.

That's according to General Manager of Kilkenny's Ormonde Hotel Colin Ahern, who says that the sector also offers a different work-life balance that might suit certain people. It can offer great flexibility to people, and the regular 9-5, Monday-Friday doesn't suit everyone.

"Working weekends, early mornings, evenings, suits some families or different family dynamics. It allows people to pursue other activities or hobbies, things they mightn't get a chance working the humdrum 9-5, Monday to Friday," says Mr Ahern.

"For young people it's a great opportunity to learn lifeskills, dealing with people. It also offers a good opportunity for people to live and work at home who might be starting off in their careers. If that's what they want - moving to Dublin, Limerick, Cork can be very expensive. Hospitality allows you - if you want to live in Kilkenny - to still be able to do that in a fun, vibrant town."

With tourism and hospitality sectors continuing to thrive, and in a busy visitor county like Kilkenny, Mr Ahern says there are also plenty of opportunities to progress.

"In terms of progression, there are a range of hospitality professionals from heads of department, line managers right up to specialised roles in sales and marketing, HR, financial management. There are a range of skills needed," he says.

"Hotels and hospitality and tourism businesses are only too happy to assist people in terms of training and furthering their education to help them progress up along the line as quickly as they can" he says.

Currently, the Ormonde Hotel is recruiting for a range of roles across operations, including food and beverage, accommodation, reception, managers' roles, heads of department and accountancy and HR. CVs to hr@kilkennyormonde.com.