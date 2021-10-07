How To Style Your Home For Autumn – EZ Living Furniture

Decorating for autumn is all about adding warmth and personality to your space. Luckily, there are many ways to create a snug environment in the living room, dining room and even bedroom. All it takes is a few budget-friendly home accessories from EZ Living Furniture.

Candles

A candle can create a calming effect within a home which allows us to fully relax in its presence. Candles are an accessory that no home should be without, especially in the lead up to Christmas. Choose a sweet aroma for autumn, like pumpkin, this will help to accurately represent the current season in your home.

An LED candle is a safer alternative to a real wax candle and is perfect for those who have difficulty remembering to extinguish the real thing. An LED candle can still add an extra bit of light to a room and imitate the flickering that a real, wax candle will display.

Moody-Coloured Cushions

Scatter moody-coloured cushions on your sofa and armchair to add an extra bit of spice to your living room. Think marine greens paired with dulling creams. Patterns are a welcome addition and warming velvets should be included at all costs.

Throws

When we begin to think about the impending colder nights, we are likely to imagine ourselves wrapped up in a comfy throw. Knitted, plaid, faux fur, almost anything goes this season. Try using the on-trend colours of autumn 2021 in your home décor and include colours like dusty/pale pinks, brilliant yellows, marine greens, and powder blues.

Rugs

A rug can be the protection from a cold floor that you never knew you needed. It can warm your feet and set the tone in a room simultaneously. This is why it is so important to include a rug in your home décor for autumn. Minimalistic rug designs can lend themselves to any room in a home, while rugs with geometric prints could add a splash of much-needed colour to an otherwise dull and boring floor.

Warm-toned wall art

Warm pink, brown, and gold-infused wall art should be prioritised this season and will allow you to cosy up your kitchen, living room, or even bathroom with minimal effort. Prints and canvases can be hung from practically anywhere and they are an excellent way to add a pop of colour and warmth to a drab-looking wall.

So now that you have all the inspiration you need to make your home cosy this season, it’s time to get to work.

View EZ Living Furniture’s full range of home accessories online at ezlivingfurniture.ie/home-accessories.

*Sponsored Content