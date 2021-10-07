Special offer: Barista Coffee and Donut of Your Choice at Boston Donuts

Barista Coffee & Donut of Your Choice
Boston Donuts in Kilkenny are running a special offer - Barista Coffee & Donut of Your Choice for only €5.
Based on Kieran Street in Kilkenny with a huge selection of deliciously fresh donuts which can also be made to order to include pictures and names for birthdays, christenings, parties etc (enquire in-store for details)
Also offering a free Barista coffee with every five stamps using the Squid app. What's your favourite Donut??
Follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Ruaidhri Delaney (Rower-Inistioge) gives Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels) a helping hand during their championship clash in Thomastown. Pictures: Willie Dempsey
Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Kilkenny Day festival manager Marian Flannery with one of the Pangur Ban Catwalk sculptures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.