MSD Carlow - a global network with endless opportunities - is hiring
MSD Carlow is a world-class manufacturing facility, focused on formulating and filling vaccines and biologics products that improve and transform the lives of people across the world.
The Carlow site plays a pivotal role in the manufacture of MSD’s immuno-oncology treatment, and the sustained investment in Ireland empowers MSD Carlow to offer its team the opportunity to continuously grow, learn, invent and thrive.
The company has a number of exciting vacancies across several levels for ambitious individuals with relevant experience within a highly regulated environment. If you want to belong to a team that is committed to Inventing for Life, MSD Carlow would like to hear from you.
The opportunities include operations manager (shift and non-shift), process engineer - technical transfer (various levels available), validation engineer, and bioassay specialist (lab-based).
Visit www.jobs.msd.com/ireland to learn how you can Invent for Life.
