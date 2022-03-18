Creative Ireland and Cruinniú na nÓg Grant Scheme 2022

Applications are invited for Kilkenny County Council’s Creative Ireland & Cruinniú na nÓg Grant Scheme 2022.

The main purpose of the scheme is to provide financial support to local and community groups and individuals, artistic and creative practitioners, event organisers and those involved in creative, cultural and heritage activities and projects, to encourage cultural participation throughout Kilkenny, and support the delivery of the Creative Ireland Kilkenny Culture & Creativity Strategy 2018-2022.

It supports the delivery of Pillar 2 of the national Creative Ireland Programme, i.e. 'Enabling creativity in every community'.

This scheme also includes funding for projects which will help deliver the Cruinniú na nÓg programme in Kilkenny. Cruinniú na nÓg (June 11 2022) is the national day of free creative activity for children and young people up to 18 years of age, and is part of the national Creative Ireland Programme.

This grant scheme is supported by the national Creative Ireland programme.

All initiatives and activities funded from this scheme must adhere to the public health guidance, laid down by the HSE and the Government, with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application forms and details are available here and also from the Community and Culture Section at Kilkenny County Council (Email: creativeireland@kilkennycoco.ie, Tel: 056-7794963).

Closing date for applications is Monday April 4 2022 at 5.00pm

Projects must be completed by Friday October 14 2022.

