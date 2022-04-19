Search

19 Apr 2022

Demand for Credit Union agri-lending continues to grow

Demand for Credit Union agri-lending continues to grow

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 3:37 PM

Demand for agri-lending from Credit Unions has continued to grow over the past 12 months. 

Having joined the 'Cultivate' group of credit unions, St. Canice's Credit Union is now actively supporting farmers’ needs in this market. The first three months of 2022 have seen a sizable jump in Cultivate loans issued and in enquiries from farmers around the country. 

Some are seeking to fund long term capital projects with many farms also availing of short term working capital expenses such as meal and fertiliser due to the unprecedented increase in prices recently.

There are numerous reasons why the Cultivate product is attractive but the local and personal touch are definitely foremost in farmer's thoughts while quick turnaround times are also given as a reason for choosing St. Canice's. 

There is no requirement to have an existing account, this can all be done as part of the loan application with the entire process generally completed within a couple of days.

With loan amounts up to €75,000 and terms up to 7 years the Cultivate product is simple and flexible with no hidden fees or charges. 

Any farmer interested in discussing their plans can call into any one of the nine St. Canice's branches, call the Member Service Centre on 056-7722042 or call the Business Development Officer Tom McWey on 086-4400582 to arrange a farm visit or make your application by phone.

* Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media