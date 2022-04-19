Demand for Credit Union agri-lending continues to grow

Demand for agri-lending from Credit Unions has continued to grow over the past 12 months.
Having joined the 'Cultivate' group of credit unions, St. Canice's Credit Union is now actively supporting farmers’ needs in this market. The first three months of 2022 have seen a sizable jump in Cultivate loans issued and in enquiries from farmers around the country.
Some are seeking to fund long term capital projects with many farms also availing of short term working capital expenses such as meal and fertiliser due to the unprecedented increase in prices recently.
There are numerous reasons why the Cultivate product is attractive but the local and personal touch are definitely foremost in farmer's thoughts while quick turnaround times are also given as a reason for choosing St. Canice's.
There is no requirement to have an existing account, this can all be done as part of the loan application with the entire process generally completed within a couple of days.
With loan amounts up to €75,000 and terms up to 7 years the Cultivate product is simple and flexible with no hidden fees or charges.
Any farmer interested in discussing their plans can call into any one of the nine St. Canice's branches, call the Member Service Centre on 056-7722042 or call the Business Development Officer Tom McWey on 086-4400582 to arrange a farm visit or make your application by phone.
* Sponsored content
