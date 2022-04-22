Search

22 Apr 2022

KATS poetry open mic night on Wednesday April 27 at Cleeres Pub

The oldest amateur theatre group in Kilkenny are back in action on Wednesday night, April 27, in their usual haunt, Cleeres Pub, Parliament Street, Kilkenny, to which they call home.

Over the past 5 decades they have had the pleasure of entertaining thousands of people, and always bring a diverse display of theatre to Kilkenny, from the controversial to the well loved Irish Classics and originals, written by KATS members.

KATS are inviting all lovers of the arts to join them in celebrating National Poetry Day Ireland by bringing a poem in hand to read on Wednesday Night to their Open Mic Poetry Night.

It can be your favourite of old, written by a published poet, that you read, speak or one that you yourself have written. If perhaps you are too shy to read your own out loud, you can nominate a person to read it on your behalf. Either way we want the creativity of Kilkenny people to shine and be shared, it has been too long!

Poetry Day Ireland takes place on Thursday April 28, 2022 and the theme is 'Written in the Stars'.

Poetry Ireland connects poetry and people. They are committed to achieving excellence in the reading, writing and performance of poetry throughout the island of Ireland.

For more information check out www.poetryireland.ie

