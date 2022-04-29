JOB ALERT: Smithwick's Experience Are Hiring

Team Leaders Multiple Positions Full-Time

Team Leader - Tours & Brand experience

Team Leader – Retail & Front of House

Experience Assistants Kilkenny (Full time & part time opportunities available)

About Us

The Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny (SEK) is a unique award-winning visitor experience in Kilkenny, that has attracted visitors from Ireland and across the world, giving them a deep understanding and appreciation of the history, process and craft involved in the production of our famous red Ale.

Our Smithwick’s Assistants play a key role in the delivery of an engaging and entertaining Smithwick’s Experience, ensuring visitor immersion in the Brand, within a fast-paced and exciting customer-facing environment.

With our doors now set to reopen in Summer 2022, MKF as the appointed operating partner of Diageo for the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, are seeking to recruit dynamic, energetic and customer-focused SEK Team Leaders, to join our exciting SEK team from June 2022.

MKF are an Irish owned and operated FM solutions provider that has managed and operated the award-winning Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny on behalf of Diageo, as their appointed operations partner, since SEK opened their doors in 2014. MKF also support Diageo and the Irish Brand Home team across their Brand Home portfolio in The Guinness Storehouse, Roe & Co and The Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

About the role

Available positions:

Team Leader – Tours & Brand experience

Team Leader – Retail & Front of House

We are looking to recruit multifaceted and flexible individuals who will proactively lead the Smithwick’s Visitor Experience team every day to deliver a friendly, innovative, Brand immersive and professional experience to all visitors. This role is around visitor operations, duty management, people management and development.

You will be creative, innovative and visionary in their approach, be a beer connoisseur and current with market/Industry trends on all things; beer, ale, ingredients and how this integrates in terms of the SEK Brand message and experience alignment (now and into the future).

You will role model to the team by delivering inspirational and motivating leadership to our team daily with the aim of delivering outstanding customer service and crafting engaging and customized retail experiences for all visitors. This will involve promoting a customer first attitude in order to generate passion for delivering excellent customer service and to ensure all are acting as ambassadors for Smithwick’s and our Brand Home. You will also be actively involved in the staff’s training, development and offering mentorship, while looking for ways of continuous improvement to ensure we are always market leading.

You will also be responsible for crafting, implementing and running new experiences that are on trend and excite our customers to ensure we are operating at a premier level.

This role will require weekend and evening work.

About You

This really is the dream position for someone who is an inspirational, collaborative and enthusiastic individual who wishes to join us on our journey of crafting outstanding experiences for our guests by opening up the Smithwicks experience this Summer.

You will hold a passion and desire for customer service, with previous experience working as a manager/team leader position within a customer facing environment within tourism, retail or hospitality. Along with this, you will show inspirational leadership traits by being able to empower a team. You will also hold the ability to effectively build strong working relationships with colleagues as well as internal and external collaborators.

You’ll have a real passion for our craft, our character and our products, working with both visitors and staff, you’ll have strong collaboration and communication skills and be passionate about improving every customer experience.

If you have experience in Hospitality/Retail/Travel and Tourism, then we want to hear from you.

How to apply

Competitive packages are on offer for these exciting roles.

To apply, please forward your CV along with details of the position you wish to apply for to jobs@ mkf.ie before the closing date noted below.

MKF supports inclusivity and diversity within our Company culture and is an equal opportunities employer.

Closing date for applications is May 6 2022

Experience Assistants Kilkenny – Smithwicks Experience

Full time & part time opportunities available

About the Role

We are looking to recruit a team of hardworking and customer centric Experience Assistants to To act as a Smithwick’s Ambassador (SA), to be welcoming and engaging with SEK visitors and ensure the visitors receive courteous, friendly and professional assistance at all times.

Experience Assistants are the heart of our brand experiences. You will welcome, entertain, serve, delight and ensure the safety of every one of our visitors to our brand experiences. Armed with outstanding training, you will not just be an ambassador for our brand, but also represent the Irish hospitality we are known for around the world. You will be responsible for the delivery of key Interact and Engage activities. SA’s will educate visitors on the history and heritage of Smithwick’s, along with taste, ingredients, brewing and responsible enjoyment of Smithwick’s.

You will embrace our brands personality and culture, ensuring that all guests and visitors have a truly iconic experience. The role is very dynamic, you will be assigned to various teams- ad- missions/booking, retail, bar, tour/experience as the business requires and are encouraged to represent the business across these teams.

As an Experience Assistant, you will be responsible for the delivery of key Interact and Engage activities. You’ll tutor visitors in the art of our brand and its impressive history as well as deliver visitor orientation and other interactive showcase experiences as required. In order to do this, you will be confident in presenting interactive experiences to make them engaging for our guests.

You will act as an ambassador during guided tours with media/ VIP’s/ tour operators/ language schools/ Diageo representatives.

This role will require regular weekend and evening work.

About You

This really is the dream position for someone who is a customer service enthusiast, with a key focus on the drink’s culture, customer service and providing a special experience for all. To be successful, you’ll have a real passion for our craft, our character and our products and you’ll be guided by a customer-first approach.

You will act as a Smithwicks Ambassador, Hosting, Guided Tours, proactively seeks to address visitor needs, and understands that visitor happiness is the primary goal.

Working with both visitors and staff, you’ll have strong collaboration and communication skills and be passionate about improving every customer experience. You will also bring strong people skills and have the ability to work with large teams who are totally passionate about providing an excellent visitor’s experience.

If you have experience in Hospitality/Retail/Travel and Tourism, then we want to hear from you.

How to apply

Competitive Rates and Salaries are on offer for these exciting part-time and full-time roles.

To apply, please forward your CV along with details of the position you wish to apply for to jobs@mkf.ie before the closing date noted below.

MKF supports inclusivity and diversity within our Company culture and is an equal opportunities employer.

Closing date for applications is May 6 2022.

