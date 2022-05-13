We're hiring: Iconic Media Group offers exciting career opportunities across the country

If you are looking for a rewarding and challenging role with a clear career-path, one of Ireland’s leading media brands is now hiring in locations across the country.

Iconic Media Group is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile.

As part of the group’s development strategy, it is now looking to recruit sales advisors to join the advertising sales team working in Kilkenny. Sales advisors are also being sought in Donegal, Derry, Leitrim, Longford, Dundalk, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Clare.

This could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector, and the many opportunities which it offers.

The roles are suited to individuals who have strong communication and interpersonal skills to help people appreciate the true value of advertising.

If you possess these attributes, then a career in multi-media advertising sales could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

The roles offer a challenge and also an opportunity to show your initiative. No two days are the same in the role, so advertising sales staff generally thrive on the variety which the positions offer.

Many industry leaders began their careers in advertising and sales before enjoying significant career growth due to the experience and expertise gathered along the way.

About the role

As a Sales Advisor you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. As part of an experienced and dedicated sales team you’ll be fully supported to learn and understand your role and how to follow and convert sales leads and achieve targets.

About you

This is an excellent opportunity to develop a long-term, successful sales career in the publishing sector. And if you have the communication skills and tenacity to persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding. Customer service or call-centre experience would be ideal, but above all else Iconic Media is seeking ambitious relationship builders with excellent communication skills. Professional, personable and able to inspire others - you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

Iconic Media offers a competitive salary and massive career progression for the ideal candidate.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

* Sponsored content