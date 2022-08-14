National Hiring Week for Home Instead - Apply now!
Home Instead is hosting its National Hiring Week from August 15-19!
Do you have a passion for helping others?
We’re looking for caring and compassionate people to join our team of CARE Givers in Kilkenny and Carlow
• Competitive Pay
• Travel Allowance
• Full Training
• Professional Development
• Care Management Support
• Career Progression
• Flexible Working Hours
• Appreciation Activities
For local hiring events or to apply for a role visit HomeInstead.ie
Learn more at Careers.HomeInstead.ie or call (056) 7800508 or emial gareth.lenehan@homeinstead.ie
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.